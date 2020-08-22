Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 393,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 354,799 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

