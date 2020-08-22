Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.
EPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th.
Shares of NYSE EPC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 393,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.38. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 354,799 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
