Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Lifted by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 61.3% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 116,660 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,479,000 after buying an additional 18,068 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.71 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

