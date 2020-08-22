Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 983,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Marc Montagner sold 15,695 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $88,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. 50.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Endurance International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Endurance International Group by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIGI remained flat at $$6.20 during midday trading on Friday. 487,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,270. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29. The stock has a market cap of $872.57 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $273.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

