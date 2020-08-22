Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $25,449.60 in Stock

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 7,712 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $25,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,269.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WATT opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.84. Energous Corp has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Energous Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Energous in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Energous by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energous by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Energous by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

