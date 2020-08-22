Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $14.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,712 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,926,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,686,316. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

