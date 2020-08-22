EURBASE Hits 1-Day Volume of $92,686.00 (EBASE)

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00009513 BTC on major exchanges. EURBASE has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $92,686.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EURBASE has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00007839 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00089884 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00278251 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039328 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008109 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE Profile

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com . The official message board for EURBASE is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the exchanges listed above.

