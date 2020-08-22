EveryCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $13.83 million and $1.30 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EveryCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00138267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.20 or 0.01672493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00189097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00160973 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

