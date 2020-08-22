Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the July 15th total of 13,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolving Systems stock. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Evolving Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,539. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

