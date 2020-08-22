Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 633,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,428,000 after purchasing an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 174,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,660,000 after purchasing an additional 73,172 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,503,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,361,040. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

