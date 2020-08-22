Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Short Interest Update

Aug 22nd, 2020

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 334,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,080. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

