Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the July 15th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 328.4 days.

FQVTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Fevertree Drinks stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

