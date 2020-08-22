Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,671. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a one year low of $257.38 and a one year high of $445.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.75 and its 200-day moving average is $363.53.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

