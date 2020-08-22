Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.41. The stock had a trading volume of 62,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,671. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a one year low of $257.38 and a one year high of $445.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.75 and its 200-day moving average is $363.53.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit