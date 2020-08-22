Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 253,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

FRGI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 207,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,437. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.