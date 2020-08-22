First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Short Interest Update

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of FFWM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 264,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16. First Foundation has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Foundation by 159.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Foundation by 69.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

