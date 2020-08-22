First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 15.9% in July

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:FMHI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. 5,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,681. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $55.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

