FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S during the second quarter worth $96,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of FORESIGHT AUTON/S in the second quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 1,665,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,483,036. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.53.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on FORESIGHT AUTON/S in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.