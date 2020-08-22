Friendz One Day Trading Volume Reaches $119,341.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Friendz has a total market cap of $337,921.08 and approximately $119,341.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Friendz has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039750 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $631.38 or 0.05433610 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003785 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz is a token. Its genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,158,182 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.