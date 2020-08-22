FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.59 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $314.22 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $3.33 or 0.00028536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00039839 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05453969 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003816 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014563 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

