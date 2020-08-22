GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GB Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. GB Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
About GB Sciences
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.