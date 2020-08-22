GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GB Sciences stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 82,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,642. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. GB Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

About GB Sciences

GB Sciences, Inc focuses to be a technology and solution company that converts the cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company is developing technologies in plant biology, cultivation and extraction techniques, which are combined with biotechnology; and plans to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies.

