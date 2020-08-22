Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 555.0 days.

OTCMKTS GBERF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $571.11. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.73. Geberit has a 1-year low of $395.67 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

