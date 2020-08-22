Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $35.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE GCO traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Genesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Genesco by 3,877.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.