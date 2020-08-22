Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $35.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.
NYSE GCO traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Genesco has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $53.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.54.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Genesco by 42.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco by 906.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Genesco during the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Genesco by 3,877.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 1,031.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
