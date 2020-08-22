Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Global Self Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th.

In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $27,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,462.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Self Storage stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Global Self Storage worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 10,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,258. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Self Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self storage properties in the United States. The Company's self storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

