Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Update

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EBIZ traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,684. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

