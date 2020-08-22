Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives $10.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

GLUU traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. 2,833,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -116.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Ann Mather sold 25,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 525,625 shares of company stock worth $5,204,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.