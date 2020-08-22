GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $4.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $768.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 26.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 1.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

