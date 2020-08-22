HackenAI (HAI) Market Capitalization Achieves $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00137901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.61 or 0.01684948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00188724 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00159021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000154 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

