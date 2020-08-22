Hamilton Capital LLC Has $586,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hamilton Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.85. 2,062,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $341.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.