Hamilton Capital LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

