Hamilton Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Accenture comprises 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 34,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Accenture by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $237.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,550. The firm has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $238.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.30 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

