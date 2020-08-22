Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,487 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,312,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,326,000 after buying an additional 102,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,922,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,805,000 after purchasing an additional 48,044 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 753,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,955,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,212,000 after acquiring an additional 69,145 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.86.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total transaction of $66,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,304,461.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,976.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,687. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -103.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

