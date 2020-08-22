Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 13,719 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 300.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,719 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 101,856 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,890,000 after buying an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,969,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. 2,767,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,342. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.