Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 4,513 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Docusign accounts for about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 2,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit