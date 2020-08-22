Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 4,513 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 150.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Docusign accounts for about 1.0% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Docusign during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 222.2% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 3,033.3% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,820 shares of company stock worth $34,901,675. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign stock traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.18. 2,963,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.71. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $229.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

