Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Decreases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $163,876,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $53,993,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,731,000 after purchasing an additional 422,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 397,522 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.31.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $156,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. 795,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,800. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

