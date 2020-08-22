Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 949.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $251,145.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,737.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $263.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

