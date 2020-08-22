Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $351,000. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.7% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.58. 30,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.80. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $299.82. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

