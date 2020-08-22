Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $761,000 Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.96. 677,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $568.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.58. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $616.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total transaction of $3,030,790.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,269 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,257. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

