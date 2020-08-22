Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Quidel by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $234.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,170,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,670 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL stock traded down $6.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,563. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $306.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

