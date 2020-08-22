Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,198 Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,337,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 162.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,424,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 882,732 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,371,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 61,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 747,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $159,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,471,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,046. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial Inc has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $26.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

