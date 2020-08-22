Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 121.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,066.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,425.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,566. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 1,727,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,615. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

