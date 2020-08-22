Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Raises Stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Davita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Davita by 7.8% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE DVA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company had a trading volume of 815,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $92.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $31,248.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

