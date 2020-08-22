Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 1,252 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Msci by 34.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Msci by 4.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

Msci stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,715. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.56. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other Msci news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,898,240 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSCI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.