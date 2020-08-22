Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 345.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,738,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,251,279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,410 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,742 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 214.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,653,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,534,000 after purchasing an additional 956,941 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.45. 6,353,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,322,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day moving average is $130.78. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

