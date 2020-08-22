Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Raised by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 182.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Bank of America began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

NYSE HIG traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $39.85. 1,418,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

