HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Up 56.3% in July

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.41.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.