Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 52.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 164,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,604 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HGV stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. 450,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,715. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.21. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.29 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

