HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the July 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$13.27 during trading hours on Friday.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.