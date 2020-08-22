HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in HubSpot by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in HubSpot by 15.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 148,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 19,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HubSpot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,520,000 after buying an additional 24,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 16.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,595,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 34.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at $153,085,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $284.41. 393,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $291.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.29.

HUBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HubSpot from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on HubSpot from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

