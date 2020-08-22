Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HDII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 1,237,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,131. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.

About Hypertension Diagnostics

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary noninvasive medical devices that detect subtle changes in the elasticity of arteries in the United States and internationally. It offers CVProfilor, which allows a physician to non-invasively assess the elasticity of small and large arteries, of which small artery elasticity is the earliest and sensitive marker of cardiovascular disease.

