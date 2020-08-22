Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDII) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the July 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,631,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of HDII traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 1,237,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,131. Hypertension Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06.
About Hypertension Diagnostics
