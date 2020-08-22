Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS IBDRY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $50.83. 27,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $52.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Iberdrola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

