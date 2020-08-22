Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 1.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.07. 588,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.33 and its 200-day moving average is $323.87. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

In other news, CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $488,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,541,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,907,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

